Ghaziabad: Cops to monitor 26 areas ahead of New Year’s eve

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police is gearing up to tackle instances of drunken driving and stunts, and also to ensure safety of women during the upcoming New Year’s Eve, police said. The officials said that the police have identified 26 different check points on main roads and area where 24-hour checks will be carried out, starting 10am on December 26 to January 2. Ghaziabad Police on alert and conducting checks at 26 different locations to check instances of drunken driving and stunts ahead of New Year’s Eve. (HT PHOTO)

They said that mobile barricades, breath analysers and lighting arrangements have been made at the 26 different locations and each point will be manned by at least one police personnel including five sub-inspectors.

“All the arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming New Year. We intend to check instances of drunken driving, performance of stunts on vehicles/roads, hooliganism and also to ensure safety of women. These arrangements will be apart from the arrangements and precautions which have been planned at malls/restaurants/banquet halls etc,” said Rajesh Kumar, DCP (city).

The officials said that on December 31, police personnel will be deployed outside hotels, bars, restaurants and similar public places and they will conduct checks with breath-analysers to deal with such instances.

The officials have also directed the concerned ACPs of the different circles to dispose applications received for New Year events in high-rises and public places.

The ACPs have also been instructed to visit and inspect the check-points in their areas at least two times in a 24-hour timeframe.

“Special deployment of police personnel will be put in place on January 1 at the different religious places as these places see sudden rise in number of devotees. Special arrangements are also being put in place for parking and traffic,” DCP added.