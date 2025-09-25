Ghaziabad corporation executive committee elected

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Wednesday elected six new members of the executive committee unopposed -- five councillors from the Bharatiya Janata Party and one from the Congress. According to the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, one-half of the members of the executive committee shall retire every succeeding year. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said six new members were elected last year, and the oldest six members retired about a month ago. So, six new members were elected on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, six nominations were filed, and all six councillors were elected unopposed to the executive committee. Overall, we now have 10 members from the BJP, one from the Congress, and one independent,” the mayor said after the election was held at a meeting held at Hindi Bhawan in Lohiya Nagar.

On September 1, the election to elect the six members of the executive committee had run into rough weather due to a controversy, prompting mayor Sunita Dayal to cancel the entire process.

The executive committee of the corporation has 12 members. The committee evaluates and discusses proposals before they are sent to the corporation board for final approval.

According to the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, one-half of the members of the executive committee shall retire every succeeding year.

“Apart from the election, I have also announced that civic infrastructure works of up to ₹50 lakhs can be carried out in each ward. So, the councillors have been asked to submit their proposals for the important works. If they delay, the works may not be able to go through, as in winter months the Graded Response Action Plan is implemented and construction works are suspended in wake of pollution,” the mayor added.

Overall, the corporation has 100 councillors elected from as many residential wards. The BJP has a majority with 77 members and also has a majority in the executive committee with 10 out of 12 members.