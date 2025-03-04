Ghaziabad Development Authority to offer 120 plots in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has started external development works for plotted development as part of the Indirapuram extension, and it will be offering 120 residential and commercial plots in near future, officials said on Monday. The authority has started the external development works like that for development of roads, drainage, sewers etc., for the Indirapuram extension. (HT Photo)

The authority said that 120 residential and commercial plots have been carved out near Shakti Khand in Indirapuram, and these will be offered to the public in another three months, they added.

The area of the project is spread over about 34,000 square metres, and the plots are being offered for the first time as part of Indirapuram extension.

Spread over an area of about 1,200 acres, the Indirapuram township is almost saturated.

“The authority has started the external development works like that for development of roads, drainage, sewers etc., for the Indirapuram extension. It is expected that the works will reach advanced stages of completion in next three months. Thereafter, the plots will be offered by the authority in an auction,” said GDA media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.

Officials said that the plots may measure between 300-600 square metres.

The authority previously had group housing plots over the area and these did not see any takers as the land was near to a cremation ground which could be visible from the high-rises, said officials aware of the matter.

So, the authority converted these group housing plots to individual plots, and the move is expected to draw buyers, officials added.

“To cut the view of the cremation ground, we have planned a new layout in the area with development of green belts etc., and we will also install view-cutters. So, the area is feasible now for plotted development, and it is expected to fetch about ₹300-350 crore of revenue to the authority. The per square metre price of residential plots would be about ₹2.04 lakh while it will be doubled in case of commercial plots,” said GDA’s chief engineer Manvendra Singh.

The area being developed is near the Hindon canal road and also the CISF Road leading to National Highway 9.