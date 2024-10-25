Ghaziabad DM accuses state govt agency of ‘fund embezzlement’, FIR lodged

An FIR has been registered against officials of the Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited, on the orders of Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Indra Vikram Singh, who has alleged that the corporation’s personnel substituted garbage in the place of soil at an under construction government inter college project near Masuri, said Ghaziabad police on Friday. To be sure, UP Projects Corporation is a state-owned enterprise, established to undertake civil and construction projects on behalf of the government. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The DM has alleged that instead of using appropriate soil for landfilling, officials intentionally used ”garbage” and “debris” to fill up the foundation, potentially embezzling funds allocated for the project.

“We have received the complaint from the DM, alleging substitution of soil with garbage. This act is considered a deliberate misuse of public funds,” stated Rajveer Singh, inspector, Masuri police station.

The corporation operates as an executing agency for various infrastructure projects, often funded by state and central schemes. The body’s responsibilities typically include the construction and maintenance of government buildings, educational institutions, hospitals, and other public works across Uttar Pradesh.

“We have taken note of the incident and have blacklisted the contractor involved in the construction activities. Furthermore, we are reallocating other staff members associated with the project. Legal proceedings are currently underway,” said Karmendra Kumar Agarwal, general manager, UP Projects Corporation, Noida.

Ghaziabad police said the inter-college project is part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a government scheme focused on minority welfare. Concerns were raised after a video went viral recently, reportedly showing workers using garbage for land filling, which was later removed after the viral video.

The FIR has been filed at Masuri police station against the unidentified personnel in UP Projects Corporation. The additional chief secretary and Meerut divisional commissioner has been notified about the FIR registered, police said.

“The viral video evidence prompted swift action and the FIR aims to investigate the allegations and to prevent future misappropriation of state and central funds. Based on the complaint received, a case has been registered against unidentified personnel of the corporation under section 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) and under section 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said inspector Singh.

Ghaziabad administration officials said legal action will be taken against those responsible for any misconduct. “Discrepancies in the construction of the Rajkiya Inter College came to fore and thus, a complaint with Masuri police has been registered for further investigation and legal action,” said district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh.