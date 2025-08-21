Ghaziabad: Domestic-help attacked and bitten by dog in Indirapuram high-rise; FIR lodged

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday registered an FIR against an unidentified resident after a domestic help was bitten and attacked by a dog in a lift of a high-rise on Tuesday, officials said. Municipal corporation officials said the dog was picked up by their team on Wednesday and sent to an animal birth-control centre.

The FIR was registered under section 291 (negligent conduct related to animals) against an unidentified person at Indirapuram police station. “The FIR was filed following a complaint from the RWA of Amrapali Village high-rise. The domestic-help was outside a lift when attacked and bitten by a dog. Videos of the incident have also surfaced, and we are investigating,” said assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle) Abhishek Srivastava.

One of the videos shows a woman outside a lift. Suddenly, a dog emerges from the lift before attacking and biting the woman. It also shows a man emerges from the lift and guides the dog in, but he doesn’t inquire or help the woman. A second video shows the woman crying in pain alone in a lift. A third video shows two residents and the dog in the lift.

HT could not independently verify any video’s authenticity.

Police said that the house help is from Khoda locality and the videos surfacing online will be part of the probe.

In the FIR, the RWA members said that they received complaints from many residents following the incident. It also adds that the occupant of a particular flat number (identified in the FIR) takes care of the dog.

Meanwhile, Dr Anuj Singh, municipal corporation’s chief veterinary and social welfare officer, said: “The dog was picked up by a team from the corporation and sent to the ABC centre. It seems to be a stray dog, but we will verify it in due course. The dog will be sterilized and will be kept under observation. A notice has also been sent to the resident who was taking care of the dog, and they have also been asked to submit required documents related to registration and sterilization. We have also informed local police about the incident.”