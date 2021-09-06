Ghaziabad: Farmers protest at GDA headquarters, demand hiked land compensation

Ghaziabad: Hundreds of farmers from six villages protested outside the headquarters of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) for nearly three hours on Monday morning, demanding an increased compensation for their land acquired for the Madhuban-Bapudham housing scheme near the Delhi-Meerut Road.

People reached the main gate of the GDA’s headquarters in tractors, trolleys and other vehicles and raised slogans against the authority and demanded a hiked compensation for their land acquired by the GDA in 2007.

“About 200-250 farmers from the six affected villages -- Sadarpur, Minapur, Nagla Par, Duhai and Morta -- have been demanding a hiked land compensation for the past several years, but the authority did not pay any heed to their demand. Each farmer had got ₹1,100 per square metre compensation for his/her land in the past, but now they need the land compensation according to the new land Act,” said Rajbir Singh, a farmer leader and state vice-president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

“We protested for nearly three hours. Some GDA officials also arrived for talks, but the vice chairperson was not available. So, we decided to hold talks again next Monday,” Singh added.

The housing scheme is spread over an area of more than 1,250 acre across several villages and the land will be used for the development of 20,000 housing units. In 2004, farmers having 281-acre land had challenged the GDA’s land acquisition process, in which the emergency clause was invoked.

The aggrieved farmers moved the high court in 2008 but failed to get any relief. They later moved the Supreme Court through a petition. The apex court, in its judgment in November 2017, directed that a revised compensation needs to be paid according to the provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act, 2013, to the petitioner farmers.

The GDA also arranged ₹1,200 crore, including loan from banks, for the hiked compensation. Officials said that they have acquired the entire land for the scheme but have physical possession of only about 50% land.

“The hiked land compensation as directed by the apex court was meant only for the petitioner farmers. Farmers, who protested on Monday were given prevailing rates, but they are now demanding a hiked compensation. They have been called for talks next week, and after the assurance of a dialogue they vacated the protest area,” said Ashish Shivpuri, chief architect and town planner, GDA.