Ghaziabad gets its first crematorium for dogs

Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said that the city’s first crematorium for dogs will commence operations this week, adding they will levy fines against people who have not registered their pet dogs with the corporation.

According to officials, the new facility has been constructed near Nandi Park close to the Hindon river. The facility will use piped natural gas (PNG) as fuel and cremate community dogs for free. Officials said that the facility will charge owners for cremating pet dogs.

“We have decided to charge owners ₹500 to cremate pet dogs, but will cremate community dogs free of cost in case a resident brings them to the facility. The facility has completed the trial run and will be fully operational this week,” said Dr Anuj Singh, the corporation’s veterinary and social welfare officer.

According to official sources, the facility was constructed at a cost of about ₹989,000 using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

“Till now, people made their own arrangements for the cremation or burial of pets. Even community dogs were buried in open spaces. This facility will help the city with the safe and scientific disposal of dead dogs,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

Pet owners in Ghaziabad said a crematorium was definitely needed in the city.

“Several residents in the city own pets, and a crematorium was much-needed here. The corporation must spread more awareness and encourage citizens to register their pets,” said Ruchin Mehra, a pet owner and city-based animal activist.

In September, 2019, the corporation board passed a resolution stating owners need to register their pets and pay the corporation an annual fee of ₹1,000.

Officials said that according to estimates, owners of about 20,000 pet dogs are yet to register them with the corporation. The first online pet registration scheme was initiated by the corporation in February, 2020, but failed to pick up.

“Only 600 pets are registered with the corporation. About 20,000 more have to be registered before March 31. Otherwise, we will levy a fine of ₹500 in April, and a daily fine of ₹50 from May,” Dr Singh said.