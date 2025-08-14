Ghaziabad: Hapur-Pilkhuwa authority puts brakes on GDA’s expansion plan

Ghaziabad: The Hapur-Pilkhuwa Development Authority (HPDA) has raised objections and denied handing over 16 revenue villages to be included in the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). The HPDA officials, on Thursday said that they have denied handing over these villages to GDA and have also communicated this to the divisional commissioner (Meerut). In its board meeting held earlier on March 18, the GDA put forward a proposal for resolution of the difficulties being faced in getting map approval for setting up industry in Delhi-NCR and had proposed inclusion of 16 villages, located east of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in its jurisdiction area. However, the proposal did not go through. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

However, the proposal did not go through, and the board decided that district magistrates of the two districts, along with officials of HPDA and GDA, should analyse the matter and put up a proposal at a later date.

“We have several objections coming in from public representatives that these 16 villages should not be given to GDA. Further, it was also observed that residents of these villages will have to spend considerable time in paying visits to GDA headquarters while they can easily reach HPDA in 10 minutes or so. So, based on circumstances and representations by public representatives, we have written to the divisional commissioner (Meerut) against the inclusion of 16 villages in the jurisdiction of GDA,” said Nitin Gaur, vice-chairperson of HPDA.

“We are analysing the matter raised by HPDA, and we will comply with the decision of the board, which will be taken up in the upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 27,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.

The 16 villages include Nahal, Masuri, Mohiddinpur Dhabarsi, Masota, Nidori, Shamli, Afarshahpur, Atrauli, Awwalpur, Joya, Kanakpur, Aurangabad Datedi, Mukimpur, Ishaqnagar, Nahali, and Nagola Amirpur and these villages have an estimated area of about 60-70 square kilometers, according to HPDA officials.

The officials, however, said that the villages are under the administrative jurisdiction of Ghaziabad and Modinagar tehsils.

“The 16 villages are closer to HPDA than the GDA. Further, the external development charges by HPDA are much less as compared to GDA. It will dent revenues of HPDA and also affect the development plans if these 16 villages are taken away. The Master Plan 2031 for Hapur has been approved in 2024, and these villages are incorporated under the jurisdiction of HPDA. So, all these factors have come into play to object to the decision to give away 16 villages,” said an officer from HPDA.

Dharmesh Tomar, MLA from Dhaulana, said that there have been objections raised by the local population.

“These villages are near to Hapur and adjacent to Pilkhuwa, and far away from GDA. So, locals have objected to handing over these villages. So, we also objected and held discussions with HPDA officials that these villages should remain here,” Tomar said.

According to officials, the HPDA jurisdiction area is about 345.6 square kilometres as per Master Plan 2031, and it includes land of 134 villages.

During the board meeting in March, another proposal by GDA to include land belonging to 61 other villages alongside the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), was cleared.