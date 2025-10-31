Edit Profile
    Ghaziabad: Man arrested for raping teenaged girl

    The suspect, a construction worker, locked the girl in one of the bathrooms in the building before fleeing, police said

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 6:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at an under-construction building in Loni on Tuesday, police said.

    Around 9am on Tuesday, the 13-year-old was playing at a park near her house. There, the suspect lured the girl and took her to the under-construction site on his motorcycle and raped her, officers said. (Representational image)
    Around 9am on Tuesday, the 13-year-old was playing at a park near her house. There, the suspect lured the girl and took her to the under-construction site on his motorcycle and raped her, officers said. (Representational image)

    The suspect, a construction worker, locked the girl in one of the bathrooms in the building before fleeing, police added.

    Around 9am on Tuesday, the 13-year-old was playing at a park near her house. There, the suspect lured the girl and took her to the under-construction site on his motorcycle and raped her, officers said.

    The girl’s father informed the police when she did not return home. “We began looking for her. A local boy informed my son that he saw the girl with a man on a two-wheeler, which was headed towards Banthla. We found the bike parked outside a building. When we went upstairs, we saw my daughter locked up in a bathroom. We rescued her and immediately informed the police,” he told the police.

    “We found out that the man’s name was Muzaffar, and he was staying with other workers in the area. He raped my daughter and fled,” the father added.

    Police said an FIR was registered and a search initiated based on the father’s complaint .

    “Acting on local inputs, we arrested the suspect, Mohammad Muzaffar, from within the jurisdiction of the Loni police station. He revealed that he worked in nearby areas and had spoken to the 13-year-old several times,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle.

    An FIR under BNS sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 65(1) (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered late Tuesday night.

