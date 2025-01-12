Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: Man bludgeoned to death, body found on road

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jan 12, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Locals alerted the authorities about the body, following which a police team and forensic experts reached the scene

A 24-year-old man was found dead on the road leading to Madhuban Bapudham township on Saturday morning. Police suspect he was beaten to death, citing severe injuries on his body. 

The scene of the crime was inspected, and there was no evidence of an accident involving the victim, police said. (Representational image)
The scene of the crime was inspected, and there was no evidence of an accident involving the victim, police said. (Representational image)

Locals alerted the authorities about the body, following which a police team and forensic experts reached the scene. “The scene of the crime was inspected, and there was no evidence of an accident involving the victim. The man had severe injuries on his body, suggesting he was beaten to death,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle, adding that the deceased was identified as Indrajeet Kumar. 

Kumar lived with his 85-year-old mother in the Madhuban Bapudham township area, while other family members resided in Vijay Nagar, police said. According to police, his mother, due to her age, was unable to provide substantial details about the incident. “She informed us that her son left the house on Friday night,” Srivastava said, adding that the probe is on to identify the perpetrators. 

