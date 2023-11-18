Ghaziabad: Man found murdered with throat slashed, FIR lodged

A man, aged around 30, was found dead with his throat slit inside a pit near Defence Colony locality on Saturday, police said. The deceased was found inside a pit just 800m from his home in Ghaziabad. (FILE)

The deceased was identified as Satyendra Kumar, a resident of Soniya Vihar, located just 800 metres from the spot his body was recovered, police said. He had allegedly left home on Friday evening and had not returned home since the, police said, after questioning his family members.

While police were yet to find the exact cause of death, they have registered a case of murder against unidentified people in the matter.

Police received information at around 7.30am on Saturday that a man was found dead near a pit adjacent to Defence Colony locality under Tila Morh police station, following which they reached the spot and initiated investigation.

“We found that the man was murdered as his throat was severely slashed with some sharp object. It was lying in a pit,” said Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Shalimar Garden. The body was sent for postmortem examination.

According to the father of the deceased, Uday Vir Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, Kumar had left their house at around 5.30pm on Friday and had said told that he would return soon. But he did not return till late. We started to get worried after which we launched a search but he could not be traced. On Saturday morning, we received information from the police and came to identify the body,” the father said.

Kumar worked at private city-based company, police said.

The ACP said that based on a complaint by the family, the Tila Morh police registered an FIR for murder against unidentified people.

“We suspect that the murder was committed by a person known to the deceased. Our teams are investigating with the help of electronic surveillance and manual intelligence,” the ACP added.

