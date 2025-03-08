Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Man held for 2 cr extortion from rape suspect’s kin

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 06:38 AM IST

The extortion complaint alleges that the said woman, who recently claimed to have been raped, is actually a friend of the arrested suspect and his absconding accomplice who demanded ₹2 cr

Ghaziabad A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly attempting to extort 2 crore from the family of a man, who was recently put behind bars in a rape case filed by his former 27-year-old employee.

Following a complaint by the wife of the rape accused about her family being threatened over phone, has prompted the police to register an FIR . (Representational image)
Following a complaint by the wife of the rape accused about her family being threatened over phone, has prompted the police to register an FIR . (Representational image)

Following a complaint by a woman, wife of the rape accused, stating that her family had been threatened over phone to either pay the extortion or her husband would be implicated in the ongoing case, police in Indirapuram registered a first information report under the BNS sections for extortion by putting a person in fear, etc. on Thursday, the officers said.

The FIR names two men and the ex-employee who filed the rape case on February 16.

The extortion complaint alleges that the said woman is actually a friend of the arrested suspect and his absconding accomplice, they added.

“The wife (of the rape accused) has also given us recordings of the two suspects one of them is arrested and our teams are trying to trace the other one absconding… We will investigate her (woman claiming rape) role in the extortion as well,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram circle.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On