Ghaziabad: Man held for 2 cr extortion from rape suspect’s kin

Ghaziabad A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly attempting to extort ₹2 crore from the family of a man, who was recently put behind bars in a rape case filed by his former 27-year-old employee. Following a complaint by the wife of the rape accused about her family being threatened over phone, has prompted the police to register an FIR . (Representational image)

Following a complaint by a woman, wife of the rape accused, stating that her family had been threatened over phone to either pay the extortion or her husband would be implicated in the ongoing case, police in Indirapuram registered a first information report under the BNS sections for extortion by putting a person in fear, etc. on Thursday, the officers said.

The FIR names two men and the ex-employee who filed the rape case on February 16.

The extortion complaint alleges that the said woman is actually a friend of the arrested suspect and his absconding accomplice, they added.

“The wife (of the rape accused) has also given us recordings of the two suspects one of them is arrested and our teams are trying to trace the other one absconding… We will investigate her (woman claiming rape) role in the extortion as well,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram circle.