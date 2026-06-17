Ghaziabad: Man shoots and injures former fiancé, sister after wedding called off

Ghaziabad A man -- aged around 30 years -- allegedly shot two sisters after barging in their house in Khoda on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that the sisters are currently undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. The wedding was fixed about a year ago, but was called off around three months ago due to disagreements between the two families. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, one of the injured sisters is the accused’s former fiance, but the marriage was called off, due to which he got enraged and attacked her. As the 20-year-old woman’s sister intervened, he shot her too, police said. The accused is currently on the run.

The accused is a resident of Baradari in Ghaziabad. The wedding was fixed about a year ago, but was called off around three months ago due to disagreements between the two families.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiwal said, “The wedding was called off due to some disagreements between the two families. This led to the shooting incident. On the basis of a complaint by the women’s family, police registered an FIR under Section 109 (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the suspect. Teams have been formed to trace him. As of now, we have information that the 20-year-old sustained two gunshots while her 19-year-old sister suffered one gunshot on her face.”

Police said they were informed about the incident at around 4.30pm on Tuesday. “The woman was shot and injured and as her sister intervened to save her, he attacked her too. Police rushed them to a hospital for treatment,” the DCP said.

A neighbour of the women told mediapersons, “On Tuesday, the suspect barged into their house and fired shots at the two sisters. Both injured were rushed to a hospital in Delhi and are under treatment.”

Another neighbour said he saw the man around the house about half-an-hour before the incident.

“As the two sisters saw the man with a pistol in his hand, they blocked the main gate of the house with a refrigerator. However, he broke the window glass and fired five-six shots at them. He attacked them as the family had cancelled the wedding.”