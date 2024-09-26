Ghaziabad: Men on scooter snatch woman’s gold chain in Rajendra Nagar

Two unidentified men on a scooter snatched an elderly woman’s gold chain from near the main gate of her residence in Rajendra Nagar’s Sector 2 on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday, adding that the incident was by a CCTV camera nearby and an FIR has been registered at Shalimar Garden police station in connection with the incident. A CCTV grab of one of the snatchers fleeing with the gold chain that he snatched from the woman in Rajendra Nagar. (HT Photo)

The police identified the victim as Kusum Solanki, aged about 60 years, and said two unidentified men came to the main gate of her house around 6.30am on Tuesday.

“One of them walked up to the main gate and asked the woman if he could take some flowers etc, for a puja, while the other man waited outside on his scooter. Suddenly, the man near the gate pushed the woman and snatched her gold chain. She tried to resist his attempt but could not. Within seconds, the snatcher boarded the scooter and the two sped away,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

The ACP said a CCTV installed at the house captured the incident.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas to see where the two suspects went after the snatching. A police complaint was given by the family and an FIR was registered. Our teams are trying to trace the two men,” Agarwal said.

The family gave a police complaint and the police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 304(2) (snatching) at Shalimar Garden police station.