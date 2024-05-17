Ghaziabad: Minor abducted, thrashed by former friends; two held

Ghaziabad: A 17-year-old student was allegedly abducted from outside his school in a car by his former friends who badly beat him up and also video recorded the incident in Modinagar on Tuesday, police said on Thursday, adding two of the suspects, also aged 17, have been taken into custody while a search is on for the third.. Police said the victim’s recorded videos show him being compelled to sit in the middle of the car’s rear seat while the suspects keep thrashing him from all sides. (Representative image)

The incident took place around 1.30pm (May 14) in which the victim, a Class 12 student, was allegedly forced to get into a Wagon-R car and driven about three kilometres away. The three suspects -- polytechnique students who once studied with the victim in the same school-- parked the car on the roadside and beat him up, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The suspects and my child had been friends. It was about one-and-half months ago that the prime suspect had made some remarks to my son that were actually intended towards my minor daughter. My son complained about it to the suspect’s father. After this, the suspect developed enmity,” victim’s mother said in the first information report (FIR) filed at Modinagar police station.

“On May 14, the prime suspect along with his friends took my son in a car and beat him up severely at Sara Road. They verbally abused him and also threatened him of dire consequences if he informed anyone about it to anyone,” the complaint added.

The matter was reported to police, and an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against three minor suspects at the police station.

Police said that the two minors taken into custody are students of a polytechnic.

“During investigation, we have also added IPC section 365 (kidnapping and abduction with the intention of secret and wrongful confinement) against the suspects. Two people, including the prime suspect, were arrested. He had used his father’s car for abduction. We will produce the two minors before a magistrate and thereafter it will be decided if they get bail or sent to a correctional home,” said assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai.

The prime suspect was furious with the victim for having complained to his father some time ago, the officer said.

Police said the victim’s recorded videos show him being compelled to sit in the middle of the car’s rear seat while the suspects keep thrashing him from all sides.