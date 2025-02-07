Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans two projects under ITMS 2.0

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Feb 07, 2025 06:08 AM IST

Under phase 2 of IMTS, municipal officials said traffic signals will be increased from 41 to 75 and later integrated. A single command centre will also be set up

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is contemplating the second phase of integrated traffic management system (ITMS) as phase one is scheduled to be completed in the next eight months, said officials.

Municipal officials said the ITMS will also act as a surveillance system and apart from aiding enforcement against traffic violators, the system will also help nab criminals. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Municipal officials said the ITMS will also act as a surveillance system and apart from aiding enforcement against traffic violators, the system will also help nab criminals. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Municipal officials said that under phase 1, the corporation has awarded a 53 crore tender for installing ITMS at 41 major traffic intersections in the corporation jurisdictional area.

The ITMS aims at optimising traffic management, including traffic control andtraffic enforcement, besides flagging red-light violations, no-helmet rule and triple-riding violations.

“Now, we are planning for ITMS 2.0 and will soon get the project reports prepared. It is proposed to be implemented in two ways. First, we plan to increase number of traffic signals from 41 to 75 and later integrate 75 traffic signals, and the connection will be in the form of an optical fibre cable network. Second, we will also have an integrated command and control centre, which will act as a one-stop centre for all major activities, including traffic management, as well as catering to municipal services in Ghaziabad,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The ITMS was launched using funds provided to the civic agency from the state smart city mission. Under the scheme, selected cities, including Ghaziabad, will get 50 crore annually from the state for a period of five years for carrying out development work.

The corporation invited bids for phase 1 at a tender price of 84 crore, but the selected firm quoted 53 crore, said officials.

“The leftover amount from phase 1 will be returned to the state government, and a fresh project under ITMS 2.0 will be prepared and sent to the government for approval. Phase 2 will be a fresh project, and leftover funds from phase 1 will not be utilised,” Malik said.

Some of the major intersections to be covered in phase 1 of the ITMS project are CISF Road in Indirapuram, UP-Gate, Kala Patthar in Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, SRS Cinema intersection in Indirapuram, Ghookhna on Delhi-Meerut Road, near the air force station at Hindon, Siddharth Vihar, Vivekanand Nagar, Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad, and near Sahibabad railway station, among others.

The officials said the ITMS will also act as a surveillance system and apart from aiding enforcement against traffic violators, the system will also help nab criminals, as the police will be able to detect faces with the help of high-resolution cameras.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On