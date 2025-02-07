Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans two projects under ITMS 2.0

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is contemplating the second phase of integrated traffic management system (ITMS) as phase one is scheduled to be completed in the next eight months, said officials. Municipal officials said the ITMS will also act as a surveillance system and apart from aiding enforcement against traffic violators, the system will also help nab criminals. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Municipal officials said that under phase 1, the corporation has awarded a ₹53 crore tender for installing ITMS at 41 major traffic intersections in the corporation jurisdictional area.

The ITMS aims at optimising traffic management, including traffic control andtraffic enforcement, besides flagging red-light violations, no-helmet rule and triple-riding violations.

“Now, we are planning for ITMS 2.0 and will soon get the project reports prepared. It is proposed to be implemented in two ways. First, we plan to increase number of traffic signals from 41 to 75 and later integrate 75 traffic signals, and the connection will be in the form of an optical fibre cable network. Second, we will also have an integrated command and control centre, which will act as a one-stop centre for all major activities, including traffic management, as well as catering to municipal services in Ghaziabad,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The ITMS was launched using funds provided to the civic agency from the state smart city mission. Under the scheme, selected cities, including Ghaziabad, will get ₹50 crore annually from the state for a period of five years for carrying out development work.

The corporation invited bids for phase 1 at a tender price of ₹84 crore, but the selected firm quoted ₹53 crore, said officials.

“The leftover amount from phase 1 will be returned to the state government, and a fresh project under ITMS 2.0 will be prepared and sent to the government for approval. Phase 2 will be a fresh project, and leftover funds from phase 1 will not be utilised,” Malik said.

Some of the major intersections to be covered in phase 1 of the ITMS project are CISF Road in Indirapuram, UP-Gate, Kala Patthar in Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, SRS Cinema intersection in Indirapuram, Ghookhna on Delhi-Meerut Road, near the air force station at Hindon, Siddharth Vihar, Vivekanand Nagar, Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad, and near Sahibabad railway station, among others.

The officials said the ITMS will also act as a surveillance system and apart from aiding enforcement against traffic violators, the system will also help nab criminals, as the police will be able to detect faces with the help of high-resolution cameras.