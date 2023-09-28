Ghaziabad: NHAI proposes redevelopment of busy Lal Kuan intersection

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to restructure the major Lal Kuan intersection which has traffic from three major roads -- Delhi-Meerut Expressway, National Highway-9 and the GT Road -- merging there, making it a chaotic and congested point throughout the day. The Lal Kuan intersection sees a huge traffic flow on the surface road between Aligarh and Ghaziabad, besides catering to traffic from DME which passes over it. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

NHAI officials said restructuring the junction will help streamline traffic and offer commuters a smooth passage towards Hapur, Meerut, Aligarh, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Officials familiar with the development said they have planned to bring an existing entry/exit of DME near ABES college to Lal Kuan. They will also construct an underpass which will take traffic from Ghaziabad city to Aligarh through adjoining Gautam Budh Nagar.

The underpass has been proposed to be developed as part of the 14.9km redevelopment plan of GT Road. The entire redevelopment plan is proposed at a cost of ₹628 crore as per the latest project report sent to NHAI headquarters earlier in September.

“The entry/exit point near the ABES college is proposed to be shifted about a kilometre away to Lal Kuan and the existing one will be closed. For that, we have sent a proposal for approval to NHAI headquarters. Once it is approved, the design and financials will be decided. Further, the proposed underpass at Lal Kuan will help smoothen flow of traffic between Ghaziabad and Aligarh while the traffic to other directions will use a traffic rotary at the intersection,” said an official from NHAI, who asked not to be named.

Ghaziabad MP General VK Singh (retired) told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday that he conducted an inspection on the DME earlier this week.

“The redevelopment plan involves huge cost and will soon take shape. The approval for the budget will also be expedited. We formed a committee about one-and-a-half months ago to find out the traffic issues on DME. Then we conducted a ground level inspection and now a third-party verification will be done by a safety committee. So, these changes will smoothen traffic flow and also reduce accidents,” Gen Singh said.

The entry/exit point near the ABES college is presently manned by traffic police personnel and it witnesses wrong side driving when vehicles move from National Highway 9 to the expressway lanes from areas such as Vijay Nagar and Crossings Republik.

The detailed project report of the GT Road redevelopment has already been sent to NHAI headquarters for approval.

