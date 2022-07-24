Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police on Sunday initiated an awareness and training programme for imparting skills to unemployed youth who will be benefitted with the experience and demonstrations by different police units, healthcare persons and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in order to increase their employability.

The programme titled ‘Atmanirbhar training and awareness’ has been initiated on public-private partnership (PPP) model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care.

“Apart from the officials of the fire department, dog squad and other units, we have also tied up with other private organisations for the training programme. The programme is for a period of one month after which a certificate will be awarded to the participants. This will upgrade their skills in a professional manner and increase their employability in the future,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

Officials said that personnel of the state’s 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.

“The programme was conceived with an aim to benefit people who are less educated or are school dropouts and have little or no exposure to professional skills. We roped in NGOs for selecting the first batch of 150 participants,” said event coordinator Varalika Singh.

Officials said that once the first batch of participants complete the programme, the initiative will further be extended and training on carpentry, tailoring, mechanics, etc., may also be added.

“It is a unique initiative and will surely help the less privileged people to acquire skills and become more aware. Such initiatives can bring a lot of positive change in society,” said OP Singh (retired), former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police, who was present as the chief guest during the inauguration.