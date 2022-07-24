Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police on Sunday initiated an awareness and training programme for imparting skills to unemployed youth who will be benefitted with the experience and demonstrations by different police units, healthcare persons and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in order to increase their employability.
The programme titled ‘Atmanirbhar training and awareness’ has been initiated on public-private partnership (PPP) model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care.
“Apart from the officials of the fire department, dog squad and other units, we have also tied up with other private organisations for the training programme. The programme is for a period of one month after which a certificate will be awarded to the participants. This will upgrade their skills in a professional manner and increase their employability in the future,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).
Officials said that personnel of the state’s 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
“The programme was conceived with an aim to benefit people who are less educated or are school dropouts and have little or no exposure to professional skills. We roped in NGOs for selecting the first batch of 150 participants,” said event coordinator Varalika Singh.
Officials said that once the first batch of participants complete the programme, the initiative will further be extended and training on carpentry, tailoring, mechanics, etc., may also be added.
“It is a unique initiative and will surely help the less privileged people to acquire skills and become more aware. Such initiatives can bring a lot of positive change in society,” said OP Singh (retired), former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police, who was present as the chief guest during the inauguration.
-
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
-
Noida residents welcome reduction in power tariff
Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are happy after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a new tariff order for 2022-23. The tariff applicable for discoms of UPPCL will also be applicable for consumers of Noida Power Corporation Limited. However, NPCL consumers will get a 10% regulatory discount on the total amount billed every month. NPCL vice-president Sarnath Ganguly said that the new tariffs will be implemented by August 4.
-
Greater Noida smart village project survey underway
The Greater Noida authority has decided to develop 16 more villages as smart villages, with facilities that include free Wi-Fi, proper drainage system, piped drinking water, community centres, sewage network and smooth roads, among others. It has roped in a private agency which has begun conducting drone surveys of all 16 villages. The authority will spend ₹160 crore tentatively on this project, which aims to develop civic facilities in these villages.
-
Days after two minors die in Ghaziabad, water samples confirm contamination
Ghaziabad: The district health department has found the presence of contamination in drinking water samples at Swarn Jayanti Puram residential locality, where two children —aged five and seven — died on July 20 and 21 respectively due to diarrhoea, vomiting and other health complications. The colony is yet to be handed over to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and is maintained by the Ghaziabad Development Authority.
-
New genetic lab and counselling facility at Child PGI Hospital in Noida
A genetic laboratory was inaugurated at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30 on Saturday. Dr Ajai Singh, director, PGICH added that the laboratory will be further developed in the future to investigate other rare genetic disorders like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and Fragile X Syndrome, among others. Dr Singh said that dedicated genetic counselling will begin at the hospital from next week.
