Ghaziabad police: Two arrested for murder of man confesses to killing his wife as well

Two suspects arrested on charges of murdering a 26-year-old man allegedly told police during interrogation that they also murdered the man;s wife four days after killing him, senior officers said on Monday. Police said they recovered the unidentified body of a man who was run over by train on intervening night of October 15/16 from near Hind Nagar under jurisdiction of Kotwali police station. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said they recovered the unidentified body of a man who was run over by train on intervening night of October 15/16 from near Hind Nagar under jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

Even after much effort, they could not ascertain the identity of the deceased and the body was cremated as per procedure. Even after that, police efforts to identify the deceased continued finally a family identified the deceased on November 6 as Lal Singh, a resident of Prahladgarhi in Vasundhara.

“They alleged the role of a man named Anil Yadav and his accomplices including Guddu and Titu in Singh’s murder and police began a search to nab them,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, city.

In a late night crackdown near Hind Nagar on Sunday, police arrested Yadav alias Lambu, 26, and his accomplice Mohammad Naeem, 25. Several other suspects including Guddu and Titu and others are on the run, police said.

“After Yadav and Naeem were arrested, they told us that Guddu was a drug peddler with customers in Ghaziabad and Noida. The deceased Singh, his wife Priyanka, 22,and the other suspects were working for Guddu. In July, the deceased after some altercation gave a tipoff to Noida police and they seized Guddu’s drug consignment worth about ₹60 lakh,” said the DCP.

The DCP said this infuriated Guddu and the others and they planned to murder Singh.

They called him on the evening of October 15 to Naeem’s house in Vijay Nagar and strangulated him to death, before dumping the body on the tracks to make it look like a suicide.

“After the murder, they called up Singh’s wife Priyanka, who was in Odisha and asked her to come and meet them. The suspects made her deboard the train in Shikohabad in Firozabad district on the evening of November 9. There, Guddu told her that they murdered her husband and she should continue working with them. This angered the woman and she threatened to go to the police,” DCP Kumar said.

Then Guddu, Yadav and Naeem allegedly strangulated her to death and dumped her body in Khadit canal in Firozabad, Kumar said.

Police said the two suspects admitted to the second murder during questioning and the Ghaziabad police have informed their counterparts in Firozabad district.

“A search is on for the body of the woman. A separate search is on for the other absconding suspects. They will be arrested soon,” Kumar said.