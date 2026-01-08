Ghaziabad records highest road fatalities in 3 years: Data

Official data shows that Ghaziabad saw 1,097 road accidents, which resulted in 400 fatalities, the highest in three years. According to Trigun Bisen, deputy commissioner of police (traffic police), the high number of accidents and fatalities can also be attributed to the large number of vehicles on the road, with more added each year. (HT Archive)

The district recorded 1,097 accidents in 2025 that resulted in the 849 injuries, according to the data. Comparatively, there were 996, 991, and 886 fatalities in 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

The number of road fatalities resulting from these accidents stood at 400 in 2025, 381 in 2024, 365 in 2023, and 363 in 2022.

The figures provided by the traffic police state that Ghaziabad witnessed 886, 991, 996, and 1097 road accidents in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively.

Likewise, the figures also reveal that the number of road fatalities resulting from these accidents stood at 363, 365, 381, and 400 in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively

Besides, the number of injured persons in accidents also stood highest in 2025 at 849 as compared to 638, 704, and 781 in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively

According to Trigun Bisen, deputy commissioner of police (traffic police), the high number of accidents and fatalities can also be attributed to the large number of vehicles on the road, with more added each year.

“To reduce the instances of accidents, we identified 22 hotspots, high-risk areas, and have asked the different agencies to rectify the road engineering. Further, we have also identified three critical corridors where dedicated teams have been deployed for intervention,” the DCP (traffic police) told HT on Wednesday.

In December 2025, the traffic police identified three “critical corridors” — Modinagar on the Delhi-Meerut Road, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) stretch near Wave City, and National Highway-9 stretch from near IMS College to Masuri — based on high number of accidents.

“Vehicles parked on expressways and highways have resulted in many accidents, while the district also lacks proper road traffic infrastructure in terms of proper dividers, traffic cuts, improper signage, among others. Further, the number of violators is also large. So, all these add up and result in accidents and fatalities,” said social activist and lawyer Vikrant Sharma.

Officials said that they have improved enforcement against traffic violations.

“Our personnel are actively taking up enforcement activities against traffic violations. We are also in touch with different agencies to improve road engineering and also actively taking up public awareness initiatives,” Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police (traffic police) told HT.

According to figures compiled by the traffic police, a total of 1,448,130 fines were issued against violators in 2025. In comparison, the number of people penalised in 2023 and 2024 stood at 1,642,422 and 1,342,612.

Riding without helmets accounted for the highest number of violations in 2025, with 691,125 challans, compared to 561,376 in 2024 and 468,941 in 2023. Wrong-side driving emerged as the second major violation with 192,380 challans, while parking in no-parking zones ranked third with 171,692 challans in 2025