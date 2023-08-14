Family returns from vacation to find house burgled in Ghaziabad

A Ghaziabad resident who had gone on a vacation with his family for two days returned home to find that thieves had broken into his house and stolen cash and valuables worth ₹7.5 lakh, police officers associated with the case said on Monday. The complainant found the almirah on the floor and its locker open. The suspects took ₹ 2.5 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth ₹ 5 lakh... one of the window grilles was also taken out and placed on the floor. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The complaint in this case was registered by MC Garg, a chartered accountant who is a resident of B Block in Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad. The Kavi Nagar police said that they have registered a first information report based on the complaint.

“On August 12, my family and I travelled to Gurugram. When we returned home at 1.30pm on Monday, we found both locks of a room had been broken,” Garg said in his complaint.

“When we entered the room, we found the almirah on the floor and its locker open. The suspects took ₹2.5 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth ₹5 lakh... one of the window grilles was also taken out and placed on the floor,” Garg told the police.

According to the family, CCTVs were not installed in the home, and they have a maid and a driver to help with household chores.

A police team from Kavi Nagar police station arrived and inspected the crime scene. A forensic team also collected possible evidence, such as fingerprints, from the ransacked room.

“Our teams have begun investigating and probing all possibilities of any outsider or anyone known to the family. Other avenues are being investigated,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).

On Monday evening, the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian penal Code sections pertaining to house trespass (457) and theft (380) at Kavi Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON