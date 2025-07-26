Ghaziabad: Robbers posed as food delivery execs before fleeing with gold, silver

The Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR for robbery against unidentified suspects in the case where two armed robbers allegedly barged into a jewellery shop in Brij Vihar locality on Thursday afternoon and escaped with 20kg of silver, 125 grams of gold, and ₹20,000 in cash, police said on Friday. Six teams have been deployed to trace the robbers who fled the scene, police added. A screengrab from the jewellery shop’s CCTV footage shows the armed robbers committing the robbery while dressed as food delivery persons in Ghaziabad on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The incident happened in a span of six minutes at 3.30pm on Thursday when the owner, Krishna Kumar Verma, stepped out of his shop. Two armed robbers wearing helmets, with their faces covered and each wearing a jacket of a different online food delivery company, entered the shop and overpowered Verma’s staff, Shubham Kumar, said police.

“We have roped in six teams to investigate the case and to trace two robbers involved in the incident. We are scanning multiple CCTVs in Ghaziabad and Delhi to trace their escape route. It is suspected that they came from Delhi. The number plate of their bike had a fake registration number,” said Shweta Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Sahibabad circle.

“The entire robbery happened in six minutes and it was captured live on CCTVs installed inside the shop. Before leaving the shop, I asked my staff to lock the glass door from inside. Robbers arrived after I left. The two robbers, disguised in the attire of online food delivery persons, knocked at the door and told my staff that they had come to deliver an online order. Initially he refused to open it, but on their insistence he opened the gate,” Verma said.

“They cornered my staff and also slapped him several times when he tried to move. They took out cash and jewelleries and fled on a bike parked outside. The total loss is estimated to be of is estimated to be around ₹30-35 lakh, and I have mentioned the details in the complaint given to the police,” said Verma.

Police said that the two robbers were armed and threatened to shoot Verma’s staff if he resisted. Police said they checked CCTVs in the neighbourhood which corroborated Verma’s version of events regarding the fact that he stepped out of his shop.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under BNS Section 309(4) (robbery) at Link Road police station late Thursday night.

Police said that a case was registered against Verma in 2022 in which he was sent to jail for allegedly purchasing some stolen items. However, that case is not related to the current robbery, police said.