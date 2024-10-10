Ghaziabad shooter Shapath Bharadwaj lands full scholarship to Olympic Academy in Greece

Shapath Bharadwaj, a top-tier shotgun athlete who currently ranks 18th globally in double trap shooting, has been awarded a full scholarship to pursue a master’s degree at the prestigious International Olympic Academy, in Ancient Olympia, Greece, as disclosed by his parents on Thursday. An international shotgun athlete with an illustrious career, Bharadwaj has already secured 10 international medals representing India in various world championships, world cups, and international grand prix events. He notably equalled the world record of Britain’s Nathan Hales in the trap event, scoring 49/50 during the Shotgun Showdown Challenge 2024. (HT Photo)

“The Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee has conferred upon Bharadwaj the privilege of a full scholarship to pursue a master’s programme in “Olympic Studies, Organization, and Management of Olympic Events” at the International Olympic Academy in Ancient Olympia, Greece. Shapath stands as the sole Indian athlete selected for this elite programme, which includes a cohort of only 30 students from across the globe,” stated Swati R Sharma, Bharadwaj’s mother.

Significantly, Indian Olympic Association’s president PT Usha and CEO Raghuram Iyer extended their heartfelt congratulations to Bharadwaj for his admission to this distinguished course and for securing a full scholarship.

Among the selected students, Olympic Solidarity provides full scholarships to merely 10, and Bharadwaj is one among the 10, making him the only Indian athlete to receive the honour.

“I am delighted to have been granted the opportunity to study at the International Olympic Academy and extend my profound gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association for its unwavering support. Gaining deeper insights into Olympic values and the intricacies of sports management will undoubtedly enhance both my shooting career and professional trajectory,” Bharadwaj said.

This exclusive master’s degree programme, designed by the IOC, is meticulously curated to impart comprehensive knowledge about the organisation, management, and ethos of Olympic events. The course is in collaboration with the University of Peloponnese, Greece.

Bharadwaj’s selection for this programme followed a rigorous screening process, including interviews conducted by the Indian Olympic Association. His nomination was formally endorsed by Usha, the chairperson, after evaluating a pool of applicants, said individuals familiar with the proceedings.

He notably equalled the world record of Britain’s Nathan Hales in the trap event, scoring 49/50 during the Shotgun Showdown Challenge 2024, held at the Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Delhi on September 8.

Bharadwaj was crowned national junior champion in the trap event in 2021, and he achieved his highest world ranking of 18 at the age of 16.