A heritage-led hospitality experience

Hotel chains like Radisson Hotel Group are tapping into this trend by aligning their properties with travellers’ evolving demands.

For travellers, luxury is no longer just about staying somewhere beautiful, it’s about returning with a story rooted in the place, its people, and its heritage. Today’s travellers increasingly seek destinations where they can experience history through local food, art, architecture, traditions and everyday life. This is putting lesser-explored corners of India firmly on the travel map.

At the Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh, the grandeur of the UNESCO-listed Kumbhalgarh Fort meets the living traditions of Mewar. Guests can explore the fort’s vast walls and temples, discover Rajasthani puppetry, try their hand at pottery, and savour local flavours at the Tribal Kitchen of Mewar.

In nearby Nathdwara, Radisson Hotel Nathdwara serves as a quiet gateway to Rajasthan’s spiritual and artistic traditions. Visit the centuries-old Shrinathji Temple, explore the intricate world of Pichwai art, or take a short journey to Eklingji and other heritage sites for a reflective dimension to the stay.