Akhilesh attacks BJP for defending EC, alleges involvement in ‘vote theft’

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for defending the Election Commission (EC), alleging that it was involved in “vote theft” and electoral irregularities. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses media persons at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Yadav urged the EC to save its credibility and not work at the “behest” of any political party.

He claimed that the SP had repeatedly lodged complaints with the Election Commission over “vote theft” and electoral malpractices, but no action was taken. “There were large-scale irregularities in the Rampur by-election and subsequent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, where voters were prevented from exercising their franchise, names were deleted, and officials were posted arbitrarily, yet the EC remained silent,” the SP chief said.

Yadav said such issues had been raised for several years. “In 2017, we did not understand it. In the 2022 elections, we saw a large number of Samajwadi Party supporters’ votes being deleted. We complained, but no action was taken against any official or employee. Now that reports of irregularities are appearing on the front pages, people are beginning to understand that vote theft and electoral fraud are taking place,” he said.

He further alleged that irregularities continued in Noida, where, he claimed, fake votes were being created.

Calling for judicial intervention, Yadav said courts should take cognisance of reports of alleged electoral irregularities and consider ordering fresh elections in West Bengal and Bihar. He said former Election Commission officials had also raised concerns and were speaking from experience.

Yadav said senior SP leaders would attend the INDIA bloc meeting on September 30 as he would be busy with another programme. He said he had already spoken to the Congress president about the meeting.

“We defeated the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and we will wipe out the ruling party in 2027 assembly polls. The SP will increase 27,000 votes in every assembly constituency and reduce the BJP’s fake 27,000 votes. The BJP’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh is certain,” Yadav claimed.

He also accused the BJP government of favouring capitalists and neglecting farmers, youth and the poor, while alleging that inflation and corruption had increased. Linking urban waterlogging to alleged corruption, he said large sums had been spent without adequately addressing drainage problems.

“A chief minister who cannot save his own village, city and town — what development can he do for the state? He should have learnt something from the development of Saifai. In Gorakhpur, where he was announcing a Metro rail, people are having to use boats. That is their development,” Yadav said.

He also criticised the government’s handling of flooding and drainage in Prayagraj, Varanasi and Lucknow, questioning the outcome of expenditure on related infrastructure.