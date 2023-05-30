Proposal out for 90 e-buses to boost intra-city commute in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad city is set to receive a major transport upgrade as a proposal has been put forward to introduce 90 more electric buses (E-buses) for intra-city commuting, officials said on Monday. The existing 50 E-buses operate on six different routes, three of which, namely Kaushambi-Dadri, Kaushambi-Govindpuri (Modinagar), and Loni to Old Bus Stand, experience high ridership, according to officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials from the UPSRTC have said that the documentation required for the tendering process is currently underway for this new proposal. These additional buses will supplement the existing fleet of 50 E-buses already in operation in the city, officials said.

In August 2019, the Centre’s department of heavy industries approved the deployment of 5,595 electric buses in 64 cities for both intra and inter-city operations, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions. Uttar Pradesh was allocated 600 electric buses, including 50 for Ghaziabad.

Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 75 electric buses as part of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme in seven cities, namely Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

“Under the scheme, Ghaziabad has already received 50 E-buses, which are currently operational on six different routes. There is now another proposal from the central government to provide more E-buses to Ghaziabad. Around 90 buses are expected to arrive in the future, but the exact timeline is yet to be determined. These buses will be added to the existing fleet of 50 E-buses,” said Kesari Nandan Chaudhary, the regional manager of UPSRTC.

“The current fleet of 50 E-buses collectively carries approximately 10,000 passengers per day. Once the proposed buses arrive, we will introduce additional routes in the city, thereby enhancing the reliability of the city’s transport system. According to our estimates, a city like Ghaziabad requires at least 150 buses for intra-city commuting,” added Chaudhary.

Currently, the city of Ghaziabad heavily relies on around 16,000 shared autos to transport a significant number of passengers.

“The government should expedite the procurement of E-buses to address the pollution concerns in Ghaziabad and provide a reliable state-run transport system to various areas. Presently, there is a heavy dependency on shared autos, prompting people to use their private vehicles more frequently to avoid inconvenience and disruptions during their journeys,” said Akash Vashishtha, an environmentalist and lawyer based in the city.

