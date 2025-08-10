Ghaziabad to revive 2016 plan for 4-lane flyover at Hapur Chungi

The Ghaziabad Development Authority’s (GDA) plan for a four-lane flyover at the Hapur Chungi intersection is back on track, with officials saying it will improve traffic flow on the congested Hapur Road. The project, originally proposed in 2016 at a cost of about ₹40 crore, is now estimated to cost around ₹100 crore due to escalation. Hapur Road, which connects to NH-9, had an estimated traffic flow of about 60,000 passenger car units in 2017, a figure that officials say has since “increased many folds”. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, the proposed flyover is about 800 metres long, starting near the district headquarters and descending near Shastri Nagar on Hapur Road. “The previous plan does not materialise. Now, the district magistrate has asked us to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), and the work for its preparation is underway,” says Rajneesh Yadav, project manager of the bridge corporation.

The Hapur Chungi intersection is a key crossing linking commuters from Delhi to National Highway 9 (NH-9) and to Delhi–Meerut Road, while also connecting to several Ghaziabad localities, including Raj Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, and Kavi Nagar, besides major central government establishments. The area also houses the district police headquarters, the Ghaziabad court complex, the district headquarters, and the Raj Nagar District Centre.

Hapur Road, which connects to NH-9, had an estimated traffic flow of about 60,000 passenger car units in 2017, a figure that officials say has since “increased many folds”. “Once the DPR is prepared, it will be sent to the state government for getting funds. The flyover is expected to cater to the majority of traffic; those coming from NH-9 via Diamond Flyover will be able to move to Delhi–Meerut Road below the new flyover. So, the traffic will get streamlined,” Yadav adds.

This will be the fourth flyover on Hapur Road, which already has structures opposite the GDA headquarters, near the Raj Nagar District Centre, and at Akash Nagar connecting to NH-9. In 2018, the GDA engages the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to study Hapur Road congestion. The CRRI reports that no major road-widening changes are feasible, given the presence of residential and commercial establishments from Thakurdwara to the district headquarters.