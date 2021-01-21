IND USA
Ghaziabad to vaccinate 4,000 health-care workers across 31 centres today

Ghaziabad: The district has planned to vaccinate 11,846 health-care workers in the second round of Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled on January 22, 28 and 29
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The district has planned to vaccinate 11,846 health-care workers in the second round of Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled on January 22, 28 and 29. Officials said on Thursday that they have increased vaccination centres to 31 (from 26 decided earlier) to cover more people.

The officials also said that the present stock of Covishield vaccine will be able to cater to two doses each for the 11,846 beneficiaries. The district on January 14 had received 2,741 vials, each having 10 doses, from the vaccine reserve at Meerut.

Ghaziabad had achieved 94.75% target during the inaugural session held on January 16 when 379 of 400 beneficiaries took the shots.

“The 11,846 beneficiaries will be equally vaccinated on each of three days during the next round of vaccination. The vaccination sessions will be held at 31 centres on all three days. Those who have missed the inaugural session on January 16 will be able to get the vaccine in the second round. We aim to achieve more than 94.75% coverage which we achieved during the inaugural session,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The district has also prepared a “micro plan” in which it is listed that 40 sessions each will be held on January 22 and 28, while 39 sessions will be held across all centres on January 29, the officials said, adding that 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated in each session. With this, the district aims to vaccinate 4,000 health-care workers on January 22 and 28, while 3,900 will be inoculated on January 29.

Officials of the district health department said that there were nine cases reported after the inaugural session under the adverse event following immunization (AEFI) but none of them faced any severe conditions.

“The nine incidents reported under AEFI were those who complained of mild fever, headache, myalgia, etc., and the symptoms subsided. These were minor AEFI incidents. For better coverage in coming rounds, we have held meetings with health-care workers and associations, and intend to vaccinate maximum of the listed beneficiaries,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The district during the inaugural session exhausted 40 vials of Covishield vaccine while the rest of the stock was despatched to the vaccination centres on Thursday.

State officials said that they had received about 911,000 doses under the second round while they had received about 1,075,000 doses before the start of inaugural session.

“So, we have received about 2 million doses so far. It is estimated that we have about 855,000 to 900,000 health-care workers and two doses to each of them will be about 1.8 million doses. So, we have sufficient stock available. Those who have missed the inaugural session will be able to participate in the second round,” said Alok Kumar, UP’s principal secretary (health).

During the inaugural session on January 16, a total of 22,643 out of 31,700 listed health-care workers were vaccinated across 317 centres with a coverage of about 71%, and 98 events of AEFI were also reported from across the state.

Man kills self after murdering wife in Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A day after he allegedly murdered his 40-year-old wife, the body of the 45-year-old man, who was on run, was found in Modinagar’s Patla area on Thursday morning
Awareness drive begins to reduce mishaps on Yamuna Expressway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida), along with the traffic police, on Thursday started an awareness drive for commuters to reduce accidents on the Yamuna Expressway
Installation of crash barriers on Yamuna E-way: Agency to be hired on Jan 27

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), operator of the Yamuna Expressway, is likely to finalise an agency on January 27 for the installation work of crash barriers on the two sides of divider on the 165km expressway
Noida: Discom to pull the plug on 12,000 consumers over outstanding electricity bills

By HT Correpondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
NOIDA: Irked with the lacklustre response shown by consumers towards payment of pending bills despite schemes and rebates offered, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has decided to disconnect power lines of over 12,000 defaulting consumers who owe the discom a total of 10 crore
Four persons arrested from illicit liquor factory in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Greater Noida: The police on Thursday arrested four persons from an illicit liquor factory in the Sigma 4 area
Six of family injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Bisrakh village; one critical

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Greater Noida: As many as six persons, including three children, were injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire due to a gas leak Thursday morning in Patwari village in Greater Noida west
Noida: Residents suffer as Sector 63 park turns into dump yard

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Noida: Residents of Bahlolpur colony in Sector 63 have alleged that the area’s only park has become a garbage dumping site due to apathy of the Noida authority
Farmers at UP Gate, Chilla border reject govt proposal of temporary suspension of farm laws; protest to continue

By Peeyush Khandelwal and Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Noida/Ghaziabad: Protesting farmers stationed at border areas of Ghaziabad and Noida refused to end their agitation, saying they have not accepted the government’s offer of temporary suspension of the three farm laws
Bomb hoax at private hospital in Noida’s Sector 27

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Noida: There was panic at a private hospital in Sector 27 on Thursday afternoon after an unidentified caller informed the hospital that a bomb had been placed in the facility’s basement
Ghaziabad court awards death to man for rape and murder of 2-yr-old girl

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:11 AM IST
According to the prosecution, the crime took place on the night of October 19, 2020, when the convict , who is a colleague of the girl’s father, went to their house and took away the child from her mother on pretext of taking her to a nearby shop.
Ghaziabad court awards death to 30-year-old man for rape and murder of two-year-old girl

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST
A Ghaziabad fast-track court on Wednesday awarded death to a 30-year-old man for raping and murdering the two-and-half-year-old daughter of his colleague, on the night on October 19, 2020
GB Nagar consumer commission directs company to pay for cost of defective AC to complainant

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST
District consumer disputes redressal commission directed a reputed air conditioner manufacturing company to refund a complainant for shoddy after sales service
UP govt sanctions 25 crore for 250 CCTV cameras, high-tech equipment under ‘Safe City’ project for GB Nagar

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday sanctioned 25 crore for 250 new CCTV cameras and other high-tech equipment for Gautam Budh Nagar under the ‘Safe City’ project
Republic Day rehearsal: Restrictions on heavy vehicles in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Noida: Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsal and said movement of all heavy vehicles going towards Delhi will be restricted from January 22, 10 pm to January 23, 1
NMRC conducts online survey to improve last-mile connectivity

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is conducting an online survey and seeking people’s feedback to improve the last mile connectivity and increase its ridership
