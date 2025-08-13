Ghaziabad traffic police identify 11 choke points; deploy more personnel

Following heavy waterlogging and severe traffic snarls during the heavy rains on July 30 and August 9, the Ghaziabad traffic police have identified 11 major choke points in the city and deployed additional staff to manage congestion. The affected locations comprise the Dasna underpass, Hapur Chungi, the old bus stand, Chaudhary Morh, both sides of the new bus stand near the Metro station, Lal Kuan, Mohan Nagar, the Anand Vihar border, UP-Gate, near Jaipuria Mall in Indirapuram, and near Sector 62, Noida’s Model Town area. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“We have assessed the heavy traffic snarls and jams at these 11 points during rain and also during the festivals. So, apart from the regular duties of personnel, we have additionally deployed one traffic sub-inspector, one head constable, and one constable to help in managing the traffic. Their duties will go on till 2am, and the arrangement will continue,” said Sacchidanand, additional DCP (traffic).

Officials attributed the main cause of the congestion to waterlogging from prolonged rains. To address this, they have held meetings with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and suggested several measures. These include widening entry and exit points of the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) near IPEM and ABES colleges, installing reflector signage at all underpasses of DME/NH-9, and erecting railings along the DME from UP-Gate to Dasna to prevent pedestrian crossings.

“The other points include an increase in the number of emergency/recovery vehicles on DME and also the installation of automatic number plate reader cameras to detect wrong-side driving. We also highlighted the need to install rumble strips on DME/NH-9 so that drivers remain awake while driving at night. All these measures have been suggested to decrease accidents and reduce fatalities,” added the additional DCP.

To be sure, Ghaziabad police have set a goal to reduce road fatalities by about 50% in the next 2-3 years. Official records show that the district recorded 886, 991, and 996 accidents in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively, resulting in 363, 365, and 381 fatalities. Injuries numbered 638, 703, and 781 during the same years. From January 1 to June 30, 2025, 537 accidents were recorded, causing 189 deaths and 414 injuries.