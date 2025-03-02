Ghaziabad tutor held for molesting girl student

Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student while coaching her at his home in a high-rise that falls under Tila Morh police station area, officers said on Saturday, adding a first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday following her family’s complaint. The suspect allegedly molested the student for the last one-and-half years, and threatened to make her photographs and videos viral, officers said. (Representational image)

Police identified the tutor (name withheld) as a divorcee with a young child.

“The girl took coaching since she was in Class 10 and is now in Class 12. It is alleged that the teacher had been molesting her ever since. She recently reported the matter to her family, and an FIR was subsequently lodged. The tutor was arrested on Saturday,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police (Shalimar Garden circle).

Officers said police registered an FIR under sections 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“Since the incidents have happened over past one-and-half years, the sections of Indian Penal Code were levied. After he allegedly posted some content about her on social media recently, she shared the matter with her family. Their complaint mentions that the girl was molested while she started going for coaching for Class 10. She was 15 then,” said an officer from Tila Morh police station.