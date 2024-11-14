Ghaziabad: Two arrested for murdering neighbour over motorcycle parking

The police on Thursday arrested two men on charges of stabbing and killing a 50-year-old man in Khoda’s Shankar Vihar on Wednesday evening, allegedly following a dispute related to the parking of motorcycle over a small drain. The arrested men in police custody on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the two suspects as Zakir Mohammad, 58, and his son Shakir Mohammad, 29 and the deceased man as Nanhe Malik. Malik’s son Salman Malik, 25, was also in jured in the fight, police said.

Police, after a preliminary investigation, said the two families are neighbours and live opposite each other. They often quarrelled whenever Malik’s family parked their two-wheeler over a drain outside the house of the Mohammads and also over the cleaning of the drain. On Wednesday, too, there was a similar fight. Thereafter, the suspects called up some of their acquaintances and they again went to Malik’s house and assaulted and knifed him and his son.

Khoda colony is marked by densely-populated areas and small bylanes with hardly any parking space.

“Malik was rushed to a hospital following the fight but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His son has been admitted for treating his injuries. They live in opposite houses and had a dispute over parking and also the cleaning of the drain,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

Junaid Malik, nephew of the deceased, said the altercation started on Wednesday morning.

“The matter was pacified, but there was again a fight on Wednesday evening. The suspects overpowered my uncle near his house and stabbed him multiple times. My cousin Salman was also stabbed when he rushed to save his father. We rushed both to a hospital in Delhi where my uncle was declared dead while my cousin is undergoing treatment,” Junaid Malik said.

The police said that the victim family gave a police complaint accusing four persons of murder and attempt to murder, based on which a case was registered at Khoda police station. The two other named suspects were identified as Zakir’s sons, Fareed and Wajid, besides other unidentified persons.

“Our teams are trying to trace the others and they will be arrested soon,” the ACP said.