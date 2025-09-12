Ghaziabad: UP bridge corp readies DPR for 2 extensions of Hindon elevated road

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh state bridge corporation has prepared the project report and cost estimates (DPR) of the two proposed extensions of the 10.3-km Hindon elevated road that connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP-Gate near the east Delhi border, officials said on Thursday, adding that the project may cost ₹90 crore. UP Avas Vikas officials said that the project will be taken up by GDA. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Two new extensions will be added to the existing elevated road, they added.

“One of the extensions will be from near the Kanawani culvert (near Indirapuram) to the elevated road for commuters going towards Delhi. The other extension will be on the opposite side and will descend from the elevated road to the Vasundhara side. The two extensions will be 400 metres each and will ensure smooth merging of traffic on the elevated road,” said Rajneesh Yadav, project manager of the bridge corporation.

Officials said that each of the two new extensions will be two-laned.

At present, the Hindon elevated road has a down ramp near the Kanawani culvert. It is used for traffic coming from Raj Nagar Extension to descend at Kanawani and then proceed further to the CISF Road and National Highway – 9.

The other ramp-up is on the opposite side which takes traffic from Vasundhara towards Raj Nagar Extension.

“Since there was no provision for commuters of Indirapuram to use the elevated road to go to UP-Gate, a new extension is proposed in the project report. Likewise, the other extension will be used by commuters coming from UP-Gate to descend at Vasundhara. Under the project, we have also made provision for a proper roundabout to ensure proper movement of traffic when commuters ascend and descend from the elevated road,” Yadav added.

“We have sought funds for the project from the Centre’s 16th Finance Commission. The project of two new extensions of the elevated road was included in a list sent to the state government in June for funds requirement,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.