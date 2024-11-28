A commercial van on Thursday allegedly crushed a three-year-old boy to death outside his house in Mangal Bazar locality near Lal Kuan, police said Ghaziabad: Van runs over three-year-old boy outside his house

The police identified the child was the son of a man who resided locally and hailed from Mainpuri. Police said the child was just coming out of his house, on to the road, when the moving van ran over him. The officers said the child died on the spot.

“The child died soon after the accident. We have detained the driver and also seized the vehicle. Proper legal action will be taken once we receive a complaint from the family. An FIR will also be lodged,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

A video of the incident, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, also surfaced on social media after the incident on Thursday.

The video showed the vehicle moving on an empty street. The van was passing by the boy’s house, when the child suddenly darted outside and came under the van. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The police said that the driver will be booked for rash and negligent driving and also for causing death due to negligence.