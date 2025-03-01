Ghaziabad: Woman, 25, held after fake gang rape claim

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old woman on charges of fabricating false evidence after alleging that she was pulled in a car and gang-raped by three men who also threatened her to withdraw cases against her former live-in partner. She stated that she was dumped near a railway-crossings, and about half-an-hour later when she got up, she alerted the police. Officers, however, said their probe found that the gang rape case was fabricated. (Representational image)

The woman, a resident of high-rise in Avantika originally from Vidyut Nagar, Dadri, in Gautam Budh Nagar, has been held under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after her allegations were found false during the investigation, officers said.

The woman, on February 25, got a first information report (FIR) registered against Deepak Chauhan and Vaibhav Chauhan, friends of her live-in partner, and one unidentified suspect.

In the FIR, the woman said she was headed to a local market around 8pm to 9.30pm on February 24 (Monday), and was pulled inside a grey-coloured Hyundai Venue car by three men, two of whom were Deepak and Vaibhav.

“They locked the car from inside and beat me up. When I shouted, Deepak asked Vaibhav to give me an injection. He gave me an injection on the left side of my neck… Later, while having drinks, the men poured some substance. As of result, my body got burnt wherever the liquid flowed. Later, the men raped me one after the other. Deepak and Vaibhav also shoved a bottle in my body and also issued threats to take back cases lodged against her live-in partner,” the woman had said in the FIR.

She stated that she was dumped near a railway-crossings, and about half-an-hour later when she got up, she alerted the police.

Officers, however, said their probe found that the gang rape case was fabricated.

“Our teams carried out detailed investigation and found that locations of Deepak and Vaibhav were not at the scene of crime as indicated by the woman. The doctors told us that there were no internal or external injuries to her private parts. The burn marks on her body were not due to pouring of inflammable substance. They seemed to be applied with cotton or some cloth,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, DCP (city zone).

Officers said in the scanned CCTV footage of the route stated by the woman, she was seen boarding a car, which was a different car not the Hyundai Venue as she had mentioned in the gang rape FIR.

“Later, she de-boarded the same car at the same spot and walked to her flat. Her own locations were found at Avantika and later at Raj Nagar District Centre around 9.27pm on the day of the incident,” the officer said.

“The woman had lodged several cases against her live-in partner (name withheld) in the past and was trying to implicate his friends to get extortion money. She was staying in his’s flat in Avantika. He is in jail at present and his friends were helping him out in contesting the cases lodged by the woman,” the DCP added.

The DCP said that the woman in the present cases allegedly fabricated evidences and also entered into a planned conspiracy.

She has been booked under BNS sections for cheating, giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, putting person in fear, or attempt to put in fear in order to commit extortion), among others.

“Investigation is on in the case. We are trying to find more people involved in the planning of the fake gang rape case,” the DCP added.