Ghaziabad: Woman bank executive ends life alleging harassment by colleagues; FIR lodged

The Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR of abetment to suicide on Sunday against four employees of an Indian multinational bank in Noida after a 27-year-old woman executive of the bank died by suicide on July 12, leaving behind a five-page note in which she accused several of her colleagues of mentally and physically harassing her. One of her woman colleagues made disparaging comments about her appearance after seeing the photo and that hurt her. They would also casually hit her on her shoulder or rudely brush past her while going by her seat, the woman’s brother said. (Image for representation purposes only)

Family members of the woman said she was upset by repeated instances of harassment at her workplace and she had told them about these incidents about three-four days before her death on July 12.

Police said the they have recovered a five-page note in which she had named several of her colleagues, including a woman colleague.

Her family said they hail from a rural background and the deceased joined the bank last October after completing her MBA.

“She was employed as a relationship officer at the bank’s office in Noida. We hail from a rural background and live a simple life. My sister dresses in salwar suits and saris most of the time. She received a financial incentive after her training and her photo was displayed on the office noticeboard. One of her woman colleagues made disparaging comments about her appearance after seeing the photo and that hurt her. They would also casually hit her on her shoulder or rudely brush past her while going by her seat,” the woman’s brother said.

He said his sister was not into partying or socialising and this did not go down well with her colleagues.

“She complained about these issues to her bosses, but they merely assured her that things will be set right. She also submitted her resignation, but they made her withdraw it… This harassment has been going on for the past five to six months and she finally ended her life at home on July 12,” her brother said.

HT sent a communication on Tuesday to the bank, seeking their response on these allegations.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our service provider. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family... The matter is under investigation, and full cooperation is being provided to authorities in every way possible,” the bank said in its response on Tuesday.

The Ghaziabad police said they registered an FIR on July 14 (Sunday) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 108 (abetting suicide) at Nandgram police station on a complaint given by the brother of the deceased.

The FIR names four of her colleagues, including a woman.

“A note was recovered from her room in which she mentions that she was ending her life due to harassment by her colleagues and other members of the staff. She also wrote that legal action must be taken against them,” the FIR lodged at Nandgram police station said.

“A detailed investigation is underway in the case. The woman’s colleagues are being questioned and a team was sent to the Noida bank for inquiry. We have also sent the suicide note for handwriting analysis. An FIR is already lodged in the case and names her colleagues,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Nandgram.