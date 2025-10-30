Ghaziabad: 24-yr-old stalker held for molesting shooting athlete; held

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old shooting athlete in Modinagar on Tuesday morning, officials said on Wednesday, adding that an FIR has been registered in the case.

Police identified the suspect as Ankur Kumar, originally from Shamli, and residing in Modinagar, where he works as a lab technician.

Based on motorcycle’s registration number of Kumar, the athlete’s father filed a police complaint at Modinagar police station and an FIR was registered in the evening under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

“It was around 9.50am when my daughter was going for practice at the shooting range. The man on the bike, who had been following her for the past couple of days, held her hand and pulled her towards him. When she resisted, the man threatened dire consequences. He also tried to click her photos but she covered her face, and pulled out his motorbike’s keys… The man later went away with his bike without ignition,” the father has stated in the FIR.

After the incident, the woman called her father who alerted the police on its emergency number 112.

Police nabbed Kumar with the help of his vehicle’s registration number.

“The suspect works at a local hospital’s lab. He used to watch her every day when she headed to the shooting range. So, he approached her. Our teams arrested him, and he accepted his involvement. Legal action is initiated into the incident,” said Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar circle.