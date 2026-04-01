Ghaziabad: 32-year-old teacher killed by in-laws, two detained

Police in Ghaziabad have detained two men after a 32-year-old teacher at a private college was allegedly murdered by his in-laws late Monday night following a domestic dispute with his wife over cooking food, officials said on Tuesday. “Muskan’s uncle Asif Ali is the prime perpetrator and hatched a plan to kill her husband. Police are trying to trace him and other suspects,” the SHO said. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Nitin Kumar Jayant, a resident of Gitanjali Vihar in Loni, who, investigators privy with the case details said, was called for a meeting by his in-laws and allegedly killed as part of a conspiracy.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the victim’s brother Amit Kumar at Tila Morh police station, the couple had married in May 2025.

“Two days before the incident, the victim’s wife Muskan – who is eight months pregnant – got up late, leading to a dispute between the couple over cooking food. Upset, she left for her parents’ house in Baghpat,” said Ravi Balyan, station house officer (SHO) of Tila Morh police station.

“After Muskan went to her parents’ house, her father, Mehruddin Ali, and uncle Asif Ali called on Monday evening and asked us to meet them near Banthla railway crossing in Loni. I, my brother (Jayant), and a neighbourhood woman went to meet them. They took us in a car towards Bhanhera but we stopped the car, suspecting foul play. We got down and started to walk back,” Jayant’s brother Amit Kumar said in the FIR, a copy of which HT has accessed.

Kumar added in the FIR that a second car soon arrived with four unidentified persons, who overpowered the brothers. “Asif Ali was telling them to murder my brother, and all persons launched an attack. They strangled my brother, and in the process, I somehow escaped their clutches,” the FIR stated, adding that Amit Kumar fled and alerted police.

Jayant was rushed to a nearby hospital and referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where he was declared dead late Monday night, according to Atul Kumar Singh, ACP of Shalimar Garden circle. “We registered an FIR upon complaint by the victim’s brother and detained two persons so far… Teams have been formed to trace other suspects,” the ACP said.

Muskan’s father Mehruddin and her uncle Sher Deen were detained for questioning, the SHO said.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103(1) (murder) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Balyan said the autopsy indicates strangulation. “Muskan’s uncle Asif Ali is the prime perpetrator and hatched a plan to kill her husband. Police are trying to trace him and other suspects,” he said.

The FIR names Muskan’s father Mehruddin, her uncle Asif Ali, and other unidentified men. The victim’s brother, who works as a property dealer, alleged that the killing was pre-planned. Police said further investigation is underway.