Ghaziabad: Car seized for speeding on wrong-side of Delhi-Meerut Expressway for 6km

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad traffic police on Monday seized a speeding Tata-Punch car after a long chase for being driven on the wrong-side of the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) for nearly six kilometres, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the cops also filmed the act. The car was being driven by a resident of Delhi’s Suleman Nagar, said officials. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 11am as the car with two occupants entered the expressway from the Delhi side. They were headed to Noida, said officials.

“Instead of going towards Noida, the car was being driven straight towards Ghaziabad. When it reached the IPEM college exit of the expressway, the occupants found it barricaded due to ongoing widening work. So, the driver drove it back on the same carriageway towards Delhi. Our team, deployed near the Sector-62 crossing, spotted the vehicle and decided to chase it in our vehicle on the other carriageway,” said Ajay Kumar, traffic inspector (TI) of the Ghaziabad traffic police.

Policemen said that the car travelled on the wrong-side for about five to six kilometres before it could be finally stopped near the Gaur Green exit at Indirapuram.

“The car was speeding at a speed of about 80-90kmph and it could have resulted in a crash and pileups with vehicles coming in from Delhi. The car was finally stopped near the Indirapuram exit. It was seized, and the car owner was issued a fine of ₹7,000. The seized car was handed over to the Indirapuram police station,” said Kumar.

