Ghaziabad: Man suffers gunshot during 2 groups’ clash over parking

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jun 18, 2025 06:06 AM IST

The victim, Chandra Bhanu Gupta was standing at the spot where one group was chasing another and suffered a gunshot in the leg

Ghaziabad: A 62-year-old man suffered a gunshot injury while two groups were quarrelling allegedly over a vehicle parking in a locality in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 4.30am in Bhawrao Devras locality, said local RWA president Ajendra Prabhakar. (Representational image)
The incident happened around 4.30am in Bhawrao Devras locality, said local RWA president Ajendra Prabhakar. (Representational image)

Police said the victim, Chandra Bhanu Gupta, a retired employee of BSNL, was standing at the spot where one group was chasing another and suffered a gunshot in the leg.

The incident happened around 4.30am in Bhawrao Devras locality, said local RWA president Ajendra Prabhakar.

“I and Gupta had stepped out of our homes to catch a train to Prayagraj. Soon, a group of people was seen chasing men from another group. They had a fight prior to the chase. In between, the chasing group opened fire. Two shots were fired, and one hit Gupta in the leg. We rushed him to the hospital and informed the police,” he said.

“Gupta suffered the gunshot near his waist. But he is stable and under treatment at a hospital. One of the groups was from Rahul Vihar, while the other was from nearby Mirzapur. A complaint was also given to the police,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vijay Nagar circle, Ritesh Tripathi said the two groups clashed over parking of a vehicle.

“This resulted in a fight, and one of the groups opened fire in the process. Five people have been detained, and an FIR will also be registered once we receive a complaint,” he said in a video statement issued by Ghaziabad police on Tuesday afternoon.

The ACP did not take calls for an elaborate response over the incident.

“We are yet to register an FIR as all our computer systems are down due to a power outage at the police station due to rainfall. The details about the five people detained and the relevant BNS sections will be known once the FIR gets registered,” said station house officer (Vijay Nagar police station) Shashi Chaudhary till filing of the report.

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Man suffers gunshot during 2 groups’ clash over parking
