GIMS Greater Noida introduces scan & pay module

GREATER NOIDA: Patients at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, will no longer have to spend long hours in payment queues as the hospital has introduced a “scan & pay” facility, enabling visitors to settle bills digitally through a QR code linked to their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), officials said on Tuesday. The facility has made GIMS the first state-run medical institute in the country - other than AIIMS facilities - to adopt the entire suite of ABDM modules, which include e-prescriptions, scan and share, health record linkage, and now digital payments, said officials. (HT Archives)

The service is part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to bring medical records, prescriptions, and payments onto a single digital platform.

The system, officials said, has been launched in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), which operates the hospital’s e-Sushrut software. QR codes have been placed at registration desks, OPD waiting areas, diagnostic centres, and pharmacies.

The move, officials, said, is expected to benefit thousands of daily visitors by cutting queues. “By adopting scan & pay, we are reducing wait times and making the patient journey smoother. More importantly, all modules of ABDM are now live at GIMS, which is a milestone for any state medical institute”, said GIMS (Gr Noida) director Dr Rakesh Gupta.

Hospital administrators noted that not every patient may be comfortable with digital apps. But staff and volunteers will be available to assist visitors during the transition phase.

Locals also welcomed the change. “Paying bills sometimes took longer than seeing the doctor. If this new system works smoothly, it will save us a lot of time and hassle,” said Ashok Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida.