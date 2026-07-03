GIMS to train healthcare professionals in practical AI applications

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) will organise a one-day hands-on workshop on artificial intelligence (AI) for doctors on July 4 to train medical faculty, clinicians and researchers in the practical use of the technology across healthcare, medical education and scientific research, officials said on Friday. According to officials, the programme has been designed to help healthcare professionals integrate AI tools into routine clinical practice, teaching and research. (Representative photo)

The workshop is being organised through GIMS Vidya Setu, the GIMS Centre for Medical Innovation and the GIMS AI Startup Clinic.

According to officials, the programme has been designed to help healthcare professionals integrate AI tools into routine clinical practice, teaching and research. The workshop will feature expert-led interactive sessions and live demonstrations on AI-assisted clinical documentation, scientific research, academic content development, medical data analysis, prompt engineering and the creation of personalised AI assistants.

“The workshop is aimed at equipping healthcare professionals with practical AI competencies that can be readily integrated into patient care, research and medical education,” said Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

Officials said participants will receive practical training in using AI to improve efficiency, accuracy and decision-making in their day-to-day work. They will also receive an official certificate of participation, a customised AI assistant (Gem), a NotebookLM knowledge notebook, a curated AI prompt library and an implementation roadmap to help incorporate AI tools into their professional workflows.

The training is also expected to help participants prepare AI-assisted clinical documentation, conduct faster literature reviews, analyse medical data, develop lectures and other academic content, and use AI responsibly in patient care, research and teaching, officials said.

“Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the landscape of healthcare, medical education and biomedical research. At GIMS, we believe that empowering healthcare professionals with practical AI competencies is essential for delivering smarter, faster and more efficient patient care,” Gupta said.

He said the workshop is intended to foster innovation, strengthen clinical excellence and prepare healthcare professionals to adopt technology-enabled practices in medicine.