GIMS unveils healthcare ‘startup clinic’ initiative

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, on Tuesday launched the “Startup Clinic” initiative, helping the state’s healthcare startups in medical devices, diagnostics and health technology connect with institutional funding, clinical validation and regulatory expertise
GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, on Tuesday launched the “Startup Clinic” initiative, helping the state’s healthcare startups in medical devices, diagnostics and health technology connect with institutional funding, clinical validation and regulatory expertise.
Around 40 startups and innovators participated in the initiative, which brought together healthcare professionals, engineers, investors, regulators and government agencies. The initiative also seeks to connect eligible startups with a ₹1,000-crore growth capital fund, an official said.
GIMS’s Centre for Medical Innovation (CMI) organised the programme in collaboration with Alkemi Growth Capital under StartInUP, with participation from STPI, the MedTech Centre of Excellence, Lucknow, and the UP Promote Pharma Council.
“CMI is not merely an incubation centre. We are trying to bring doctors, engineers and management experts together so that innovations are driven by real clinical needs,” said Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.
He said the centre aims to create a pathway from identifying a clinical problem and developing a prototype to clinical validation, regulatory preparedness, funding, and eventual scale-up.
Alok Kumar, principal secretary, IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, said the state could emerge as a major centre for medical-device design and manufacturing, citing its technical workforce, industrial base and growing startup ecosystem.
“Healthcare startups need more than a good product. They need clinical validation, regulatory preparedness and access to the right capital at the right stage,” said Dr Rahul Singh, CEO, CMI.
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
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