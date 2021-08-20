Govt construction sites in Ghaziabad under dust pollution scanner

The UP pollution control board (UPPCB) has moved to get government agencies in Ghaziabad, like the public works department (PWD), municipal corporation and the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA), to take up dust mitigation measures at their projects such as highways, long drains and rapid rails, among others.

Last year, the UPPCB had tasked private builders to reduce dust pollution at the source in order to control air pollution in the city. Developers were required to register themselves with the board, assess and declares measures they took and even put up CCTV cameras at construction sites to monitor dust pollution.

“This year, we have also taken up government agencies that engage contractors for different projects. We have trained them in pollution control measures and have tasked them in passing this on to their contractors. These contractors will have to register with us online by September 30, before the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) comes into effect,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

Grap is a set of curbs triggered in phases as the air quality deteriorates in the National Capital Region (NCR), which is typical of the October-November period. Ghaziabad is listed among the 16 non-attainment cities in UP due to its high level of air pollution.

The official added that the contractor will have to make similar declarations and assessments of their measures and a UPPCB team will inspect the site for compliance.

Under the self-declaration process, the firms are required to furnish information on 33 points, which include measures such as application of treated water to mitigate dust generation at site, use of dust suppressants; wind fencing around the site, scaffolding sheets/nets for dust control, pollution control certificate for vehicles used to transport materials, ensuring adequate stack height and acoustic enclosures for diesel generator sets, and installation of cameras with open access to UPPCB, among others.

“We will give feedback to the respective government agency. In case of shortcomings, we will issue them directions to comply. If they fail to comply, the erring contractor may face a penalty ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh. A repeat violation could result in prosecution and we may ask the government agency to blacklist the firm,” Sharma said.

The UPPCB said that their move to control dust at source already had private group housing projects over 20000 square metres.

The pollution board in October 2020 conducted a study of different road stretches in Ghaziabad and found 18 different roads which generated high levels of dust pollution.

The environmentalists said that measures to control dust pollution have taken a back seat in the city.

“Having inventory of all projects is must. The dust/air pollution does not differentiate between a private project and a government project. The step should have been taken long back in wake of high levels of air pollution which the city suffers. Once all projects are taken up in inventory, there should be equitable monitoring and enforcement,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist and a lawyer.