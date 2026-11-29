GREATER NOIDA: Under the Uttar Pradesh horticulture department’s rooftop gardening scheme, launched in 2026, the department has set a target of distributing 700 rooftop gardening kits in Gautam Budh Nagar district during 2026–27 by encouraging households to turn their unused rooftops into kitchen gardens, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the initiative aims to increase greenery in urban neighbourhoods (Photo for representation) more

According to officials, the initiative aims to increase greenery in urban neighbourhoods while encouraging residents to grow fresh, organic and chemical-free vegetables and medicinal plants at their houses. Under the scheme, six registered beneficiaries in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 1 received gardening kits on Thursday.

District horticulture inspector Richa Sharma said the kits provide residents with the basic material required to develop a rooftop garden.

“Each kit includes seeds for vegetables and medicinal plants, rectangular and round High-Density Polyethylene grow bags, cocopeat, grower, vermicompost, watering cans and hand tools. Neem oil is also provided for the organic protection of plants. The objective is to help urban households grow their own vegetables using available rooftop space,” she said.

According to the department, households which will receive the kits will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Residents with at least 100 square feet of open rooftop space can apply for the scheme. Interested applicants can register through the department’s DBT portal,” said Sharma.

To register, residents need to submit two passport-size photographs, a functional mobile number, Aadhaar card, bank passbook copy, proof of urban residence, a geotagged photograph of their terrace and an affidavit on a ₹10 stamp paper confirming availability of the required rooftop space.

Harendra Bhati, a member of Active Citizens Team and resident of Sector Beta 1, said residents’ participation would be crucial to making the initiative effective.

“Rooftop gardening is a practical way for residents to contribute to greener neighbourhoods. We should encourage more families to use their available terrace space for growing vegetables and plants rather than leaving it unused,” he said.