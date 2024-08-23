Govt to set up separate electric vehicle stall at UP international trade show in Greater Noida

A dedicated stall for electric vehicles will be set up by the Noida transport department at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in Greater Noida this September, said transport officials on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra's electric vehicles on display at the company's stall at Auto Expo in Greater Noida. (PTI/representational image)

This initiative aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the district, which currently has around 25,000 registered EVs out of nearly one million registered vehicles.

Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (administration), said this programme is a priority for the government. “In this regard, we have decided to set up an EV zone at the venue. A 2,000 square metre hall will be reserved for displaying electric vehicles. EV manufacturers and dealers can book their stalls at the hall for ₹7000,” he said.

“We have held a meeting with a group of dealers and manufacturers in this regard and they have agreed to participate in the trade show,” Verma said.

The transport department has also urged EV manufacturers to book their slots and make necessary arrangements for the event.

In March 2023, the UP government exempted all electric vehicles purchased in the state from paying registration fee to encourage faster adoption of EVs. Earlier, registration charges were around 8-10% of the vehicle cost in the state.

The trade show is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29. UPITS 2024 will showcase a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing, technology, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, agro and food processing, start-ups, toy associations and craft clusters, handloom and textiles, MSME development, and the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative.

This event provides a unique opportunity for businesses to connect and explore opportunities across various industries on a global platform.