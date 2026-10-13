Greater Noida: A nurse at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and two of her family members have been booked for allegedly assaulting a resident doctor following a dispute over patient care, police said on Monday. GIMS officials said the nurse has been dismissed from service. Gr Noida hospital: Nurse, family booked for assaulting doctor

According to officers, the dispute began over discharge summary of a patient and escalated into a physical altercation on October 10. The complainant, Dr Rahul Yadav, 30, is a resident doctor at GIMS. The accused nurse has been identified as Neetu Chapprana; her husband and brother-in-law have also been named in the case.

“The nurse and the doctor reached an agreement after the hospital administration intervened. A few days later, the nurse’s husband and brother-in-law allegedly got into a physical altercation with the doctor and misbehaved with him. The complaint was first submitted to the GIMS administration and later to Noida police, following which a case was registered,” Dr Ravi Shanker, assistant commissioner of police-3 (Greater Noida), said.

As per the FIR, accessed by HT, the assault took place near OPD 10 on the hospital premises at around 2.15pm on October 10. The complainant said he was on his way to OPD 11 to meet his consultant when Chapprana allegedly approached him with two or three other people and began assaulting him.

Yadav alleged that the accused hit him on the head and face, causing him to fall and lose consciousness. He also alleged that the accused had followed and intimidated him for three days before the incident.

According to police, Yadav sustained minor injuries and is currently stable. His medical examination was being conducted as part of the investigation, and further action would be taken based on the report, an officer said.

Vikas Chapprana, the nurse’s husband, told HT that Yadav had been disrespectful to his wife and also yelled at her after she questioned him about a patient’s discharge papers on October 6. The family allegedly complained to the hospital administration the same day but received no response.

“On October 10, my brother and I were dropping her at the hospital when he again disrespected my wife and pushed me, after which we responded. GIMS terminated her service following the incident,” Vikas said.

GIMS director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta confirmed the dismissal of the nurse. “This is an ongoing matter between the nurse and the doctor regarding patient care. After hearing about the incident, we have since dismissed the nurse, who had been working with us for the past five years. We hope legal action is taken against the accused,” he added.

Police said the case had been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).