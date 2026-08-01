Gr Noida: Minor with impaired speech sexually harassed by school bus driver; held

A 25-year-old school bus driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old student with hearing and speech impairments over several months at a prominent school in Greater Noida, police said.

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A case was registered at Knowledge Park police station under sections relating to outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, police said.

The girl, a Class 7 student at a school in Knowledge Park 3 and a state-level shooting medallist, lives in Greater Noida with her family, according to investigators privy with the case details. Her father is an inspector with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The victim’s mother said the family was informed by the school on Tuesday after the girl appeared visibly distressed following an incident while boarding the school bus.

“When we reached the school, we learnt that my daughter had been sexually harassed by the bus driver. The incident was witnessed by one of her friends, who comforted her and informed the school authorities,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} During counselling, the girl disclosed that the driver had allegedly been touching her inappropriately and verbally harassing her for the past four months. She also alleged that he threatened to kill her if she revealed the abuse to anyone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During counselling, the girl disclosed that the driver had allegedly been touching her inappropriately and verbally harassing her for the past four months. She also alleged that he threatened to kill her if she revealed the abuse to anyone. {{/usCountry}}

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“My daughter somehow gathered the courage to tell us in tears. After that, my husband confronted the suspect in the presence of the school administration and our daughter,” her mother said.

According to police, the girl also alleged that the driver harassed her during a trip to a sports academy in Meerut on April 3 by making obscene gestures through the bus mirror.

“Because of fear, she remained silent and began making excuses to avoid going to school. We never imagined something like this had happened to her,” the mother said.

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Police said preliminary investigation suggested that another bus driver had witnessed the alleged harassment over the past few months.

Deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Ravi Shankar Nim said the accused, a resident of Kasna who had been employed with the school for the past two years, was arrested on Friday.

“We have registered a case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 9(k) (aggravated sexual assault on a child by taking advantage of their mental or physical disability) of Pocso Actand the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act,” Nim said.

He added that notices had also been served to the school administration and the bus operator as part of the investigation.

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“According to the complaint, the driver had been repeatedly calling the student and attempting to communicate with her, causing her to feel uncomfortable. The school became aware of this matter on 28 July. Immediately thereafter, the student’s parents were called to the school, the driver’s services were terminated with immediate effect, and he was handed over to the police without delay. The school is fully committed to the safety, well-being, and best interests of the student and will continue to extend all necessary cooperation and support as required,” the school said in a statement.