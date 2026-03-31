Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man and dumping his body in forest areain Knowledge Park suspecting the victim was in touch with one of the accused’s niece. 3 held for killing 24-yr-old man in Knowledge Park

Police said they were informed on March 25 about a body with multiple injuries near Safipur village in Greater Noida. The body was sent for postmortem and upon checking the CCTV cameras at the spot, a car was found suspicious.

“It was found that the car belonged to Sallayan village in Jewar, from where a man Amit, was also missing. The car owner was then apprehended, after which he confessed to killing the man with two of his associates,” Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said.

Initial probe revealed that the accused’s minor niece had filed a rape case against the Amit in 2022. Sarvesh Kumar, station house officer, Knowledge Park, said Amit was imprisoned but later released on bail.

“Since then, there has been differences between the Amit and the complainant’s family. On March 23, the accused’s sister-in-law called him to inform that Amit was spotted near their house,” the SHO added.

Suspecting that Amit was in touch with his niece, the accused plan to kill him. On the intervening night of March 24 and 25, they spotted Amit near Pari Chowk and picked up a fight. The SHO said that when Amit tried to save himself and run away, they rammed their car into him.

Then they forced him inside the car and attacked him with a heavy metal tool before dumping his body in a forest area near Safipur village. Police said the accused then fled the spot.

A murder case was registered against all three suspects and they were arrested on Sunday from Knowledge Park area in Greater Noida. The vehicle used in the crime, along with the tool used to kill Amit, were recovered.