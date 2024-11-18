Gr Noida woman, 32, killed by boyfriend in front of her family

Noida: The Greater Noida police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his 32-year-old girlfriend in front of her family — including her five children — for threatening to end their relationship, officers aware of the case said on Sunday. An investigation found that after the death of Nargis’ husband, Shahrukh, father of two kids, was in contact with her. (HT Photo)

Police identified the victim and the accused only by their first names of Nargis and Shahrukh, respectively. They said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in the Jarcha locality of Greater Noida.

Giving details of the case, police said that Nargis’s husband died around five years ago, but she continued to live with her in-laws, along with her five young children. Recently, they said, she began a relationship with Shahrukh, but he had lately grown jealous over her talking to another man in the neighbourhood, and an angry Nargis had threatened to break off their relationship.

“On Sunday around 1.30am, Shahrukh visited Nargis at her home, told her that he needed to discuss something, and took her to another room where he slit her neck with a knife and stabbed her in the abdomen,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“As Nargis shouted for help, her in-laws and kids rushed into the room, but Shahrukh continued attacking her, before fleeing,” the officer said.

The family rushed Nargis to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, and alerted police.

Following a police complaint by a relative of Nargis, a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Jarcha police station.

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), said, “The suspect was arrested early Sunday. The weapon used in the crime was also seized.”