Greater Noida: 2 men duped of 67 L in by cyber frauds

Noida: A 54-year-old Greater Noida West resident was allegedly duped of ₹50 lakh on the pretext of making profit in the stock market, police said on Wednesday. In the second incident, a 33-year-old man, a resident of Greater Noida in Dadri, lost ₹ 17 lakh after downloading an APK file (that serves as a delivery mechanism for malware) on his mobile phone on December 6. (Representational image)

The man was allegedly added to a WhatsApp group in early September by a man claiming to have experience in financial services from foreign and later linked him to another person.

“On Group, they showed fake share market regulatory registration site/certificates and claimed that investors could earn higher returns. Following their instructions, I opened an account on an online application. The app displayed real-time trading data and profit figures, giving an impression of legitimacy. I was advised to deposit funds into various bank accounts provided by the suspect,” reads the FIR registered following the man’s complaint at Cybercrime Branch Police Station.

Vijay Rana, station house officer, Cybercrime Branch police station, said, “In multiple transactions, the victim transferred ₹50 lakh from September 4 to December 11 and when he tried to withdraw, he was directed to pay more as charges. Subsequently he realised that he has fallen into a trap”

We’ve lodged a case under BNS sections and the IT Act.”

In the second incident, a 33-year-old man, a resident of Greater Noida in Dadri, lost ₹17 lakh after downloading an APK file (that serves as a delivery mechanism for malware) on his mobile phone on December 6.

“I got an APK file link on my WhatsApp for checking RTO challan, which was downloaded by me, and my phone was hacked. My bank account password and ATM password were changed by someone, who transferred over ₹16,99,760 in 14 transactions,” reads the FIR.

Police registered a case of cheating at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Tuesday and started investigation.